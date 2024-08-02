National parks waive entrance fees this Sunday: check out where to go in the DMV

National parks are waiving fees this Sunday to celebrate the Great American Outdoors Act’s 4th anniversary. Here are some of the top places, not too far from the D.C. area, to check out!

1. Great Falls: 9200 Old Dominion Dr., McLean

Just 15 miles from the nation’s capital, this 800-acre park is a waterfall chaser’s dream! Right in our backyard, the Great Falls builds up speed and falls over a series of jagged rocks into Mather Gorge. Three different overlooks provide stunning views of the waterfall, and a 1.5-mile river trail gives hikers the best views of the Potomac River. The Patowmack Canal gives history geeks a glimpse back into the early days of this country!

2. Prince William Forest: 18170 Park Entrance Rd., Triangle

If you’re an avid cyclist, this one’s for you! Prince William Forest, just 32 miles from DC, is a 15,000-acre park containing 37 miles of hiking trails and multiple paved roads for cyclists covering a range of levels. The park is a quiet and calm oasis. Choose between short and flat routes or elevated and longer options. This park is one of Northern Virginia’s best-kept secrets!

3. Harpers Ferry: 171 Shoreline Dr., Harpers Ferry

Merge an afternoon of hiking with some historical facts at Harpers Ferry. Visitors can visit abolitionist John Brown’s Fort and hike 22 miles of trails crossing over Civil War battlefield land. The park is 67 miles from DC and offers visitors a quick stroll or a rocky climb.

4. Shenandoah National Park: Skyline Dr., Front Royal

With over 200,000 acres of protected land, the Shenandoah National Park is full of waterfalls, wildflowers, and vistas. Just 75 miles from DC, the park provides quiet woods away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Hikers can explore over 500 miles of trails across the park. If you’re into camping, the park accepts season reservations up to six months in advance.

5. Catoctin Mountain National Park: Park Central Rd., Thurmont

Catoctin Mountain Park offers over 25 miles of hiking and recreational trails with ranging levels of difficulty. The park is 63 miles from DC and offers beautiful scenic views from multiple vistas and summits. Climb up to Chimney Rock for a strenuous hike or take on the Charcoal Trail for an easy stroll featuring several exhibits. There’s something for everyone!