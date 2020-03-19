National Park Service urges cherry blossom visitors to follow CDC guidance amid coronavirus outbreak

The spread of the coronavirus has, for the most part, kept large crowds away from visiting D.C.'s famous cherry trees this year.

Traditionally, crowds congregate in areas like the Tidal Basin from the end of March to early April to view the blossoms. This year, the peak blooms dates are expected to be between March 21 and 24.

"With peak bloom a few days away, we encourage those who still plan to visit the Tidal Basin (esp. the elderly and those with underlying conditions) to make smart decisions and follow CDC guidance to help reduce the spread of infectious diseases," said the National Park Service on their Twitter page.

Several events associated with the District's Cherry Blossom Festival have been canceled or postponed following recommendations on mass gatherings amid the global pandemic.