Some National Cherry Blossom Festival events postponed, canceled due to coronavirus outbreak

The National Cherry Blossom Festival will postpone or cancel some events happening through March 31 following the DC Department of Health's recommendations on mass gatherings in the District amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The effected events include the Pink Tie Party on March 20, the Opening Ceremony at the Warner Theatre on March 21, and the Blossom Kite Festival on March 28. The Tidal Basin Welcome Area presented with the National Park Service and ANA stage is also canceled.

Festival organizers say they are determining what changes may be made to events scheduled in April at this time.

Diana Mayhew, the president and CEO of the National Cherry Blossom Festival, released the following statement on Wednesday:

“It is a difficult decision and one that we do not take lightly. The health and safety of the performers, guests, volunteers and festival staff is our priority. We have been working closely with the city government, WHO and CDC as well as our partners to determine the best course of action. As such, the team is continually assessing the situation and looking at ways to reimagine certain events, such as the Opening Ceremony.”

