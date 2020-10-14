National Museum of the US Army in Virginia to open on Veterans Day

The U.S. Army’s new National Museum of the United States Army is set to open in Virginia on Veterans Day.

The museum is located at Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County.

Officials tout the museum as the “first and only museum to tell the entire history of the U.S. Army since its establishment in 1775.”

According to TheDCist, the museum was on pace to open over the summer before the novel coronavirus derailed the plan.

Health and safety measures will be in place on opening day – including timed-entry tickets in order to manage capacity in the era of COVID-19.

“The U.S. Army and the American Soldier forged the birth of our nation,” said Secretary of the Army, Ryan D. McCarthy. “The National Army Museum will be a place for members of the total Army family to gather and share their stories, while also creating an opportunity for visitors to connect with our nation’s history through the eyes and voices of individual Soldiers.”

Officials say the museum will incorporate hands-on education, as well as team-building exercises on topics including geography, technology, engineering and math.

Additional details are available by clicking here.

