Juvenile curfew goes into effect at National Harbor this weekend

The Brief Unaccompanied minors will now face a curfew at National Harbor on Fridays and Saturdays. Minors must be with a parent, guardian, or designated adult over 21, with exceptions for school, work, or religious activities. Parents, guardians, and businesses could face fines up to $250 if juveniles violate the curfew.



National Harbor is now officially enforcing a curfew for teens who aren't with an adult. The move comes amid growing concerns from residents and businesses about crime and public disturbances.

Officials say they’re choosing to be proactive as opposed to being reactive. Restrictions in designated areas will now be enforced over the weekends, on Friday and Saturday, in hopes of keeping teens who are 16 or younger off the streets.

What is the curfew?

What You Need to Know:

Between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m., minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian or a designated adult over 21. The penalty for violating the curfew are fines up to $250.

There are a few exceptions: they are allowed on the sidewalk in front of their homes or of a next-door neighbor, as long as there are no complaints made to police.

Why is there a curfew?

The backstory:

There was an incident in April 2024 where a crowd of around 800 minors got out of control. According to officials, they were fighting, shoplifting, smoking and engaging in other criminal activities. The community doesn't want to see that happen again.

"Our National Harbor partners they looked at something before and said it’s time to do something again just to make sure that it is safe for the residents who live there, who work there the place where many visitors come to be entertained just wanna make sure that it is a wholesome environment and a signature flagship of our beautiful county," PGPD Chief Malik Aziz said.

Officials say they will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed but the police chief stressed the need for parents and kids to take responsibility for their actions saying they are in control to help keep not only the kids safe but the area welcome to visitors.