National Guard shooting: Suspected shooter pleads not guilty; all Guard members in DC can be armed

The Brief Suspect Rahmanullah Lakanwal pleaded not guilty in deadly National Guard shooting. Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe remains in serious condition but shows signs of progress. Pentagon authorizes all Guard members in D.C. to be armed during patrols.



A man accused of shooting two National Guard troops in Washington, D.C. pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder and assault charges, appearing remotely from a hospital bed during his first court hearing.

What we know:

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, an Afghan national who was also wounded in last week’s confrontation, told the judge through an interpreter that he was in pain and unable to open his eyes. His court-appointed attorney entered the plea on his behalf during the brief hearing.

Prosecutors say Lakanwal is charged with first-degree murder, assault with intent to kill and illegal possession of a firearm in the attack that killed Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and injured Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24.

According to a police report filed Tuesday, another Guard member heard gunfire and saw Beckstrom and Wolfe collapse as Lakanwal shouted "Allahu Akbar!" while firing. The report says he then chased and shot at another Guard member before being subdued as he tried to reload.

What's next:

D.C. Superior Court Judge Renee Raymond ordered Lakanwal held without bond. His case is scheduled to return to court Jan. 14.

Wounded Guard member shows signs of progress

Wolfe remains in serious condition but has shown encouraging signs, Gov. Patrick Morrisey said Monday.

Morrisey said the U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant gave a thumbs-up to a nurse’s question and was able to wiggle his toes.

Morrisey said the family has asked the public to pray for him. "Andrew is still fighting for his life," Morrisey said. "Andrew needs prayers."

READ MORE: Man accused of shooting National Guard members in DC makes first court appearance

Pentagon confirms all National Guard members in DC can now be armed

The Pentagon says all National Guard agents continuing to patrol D.C. will now be armed.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, the Pentagon announced changes following this tragic shooting.

"I can confirm that everybody in D.C. is now armed, and a lot of our D.C. National Guardsmen are now doing joint patrol, with members of the police department here in D.C.," Pentagon press secretary Kigsley Wilson said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office added that Lakanwal allegedly traveled from Washington state to D.C. the same day to carry out this attack.

READ MORE: Pentagon confirms all National Guard members in DC can now be armed in wake of deadly shooting