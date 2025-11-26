National Guard members shot in DC: Suspect is Afghan national

The Brief A person is in custody following a shooting near the White House on Wednesday. Two National Guard members were injured in the incident. The guardsmen remain in critical condition.



A suspect arrested in the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday has been identified as 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, according to FOX News citing law enforcement officials. The FBI says the two West Virginia National Guard service members remain in critical condition. Their names have not been released.

National Guard soldiers stand behind the crime scene tape at a corner in downtown Washington, DC, on November 26, 2025. Two National Guard soldiers were shot a few blocks from the White House, according to law enforcement. (Photo by Drew ANGERER / AF Expand

Here’s what we know so far about the accused shooter:

What we know:

FOX News reports that in 2021, Lakanwal legally entered the U.S. as part of Operation Allies Welcome in the aftermath of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan.



Lakanwal was shot and had wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

What's next:

After the shooting, the Trump administration quickly ordered 500 more National Guard members to Washington. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said President Donald Trump asked him to send the extra troops.

Nearly 2,200 troops are currently assigned to the joint task force operating in the city, according to the government’s latest update.





What we don't know:

The names of the two West Virginia National Guard members have not been released.