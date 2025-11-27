'Ambushed' National Guard members identified; Afghan national in custody

The Brief Two West Virginia National Guardsmen, ages 20 and 24, were critically injured in what officials called an ambush near the White House on Wednesday. Both were still in critical condition Thursday morning. The suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, was taken into custody, and the incident is being investigated as an act of terrorism.



On Wednesday afternoon, two National Guardsmen from West Virginia were critically injured in what authorities called an ambush as they were patrolling DC's streets — just blocks away from the White House.

Thursday morning, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro identified them as Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Andrew Wolfe, 24. Both remained in critical condition after undergoing surgery.

What we know about the suspect

Photo of Rahmanullah Lakanwal, as seen at a Thursday morning press conference.

9:40 a.m. ET: Pirro and Patel provided more information on Rahmanullah Lakanwal, said to be a 29-year-old Afghan who entered the United States under President Biden's program to re-home allies from Afghanistan. He lived in Bellingham, Washington, with a wife and five children.

"There is confirmation now that the subject had a relationship in Afghanistan with partner forces," Patel said. "We are fully investigating that aspect of his background as well, to include any known associates that are either overseas or here in the United States of America."

Agents in Washington state are searching his home and interviewing his family.

Lakanwal allegedly drove from Washington to DC with the intention of carrying out the attack. He's currently charged with three counts of assault with intent to kill while armed, though those charges will be upgraded if either of the victims passes away.

How the attack unfolded

9:25 a.m. ET: The attack happened around 2:15 p.m. near 17th and I Streets, which is in the northwest section of the district not far from the Farragut West Metro station. Pirro said a lone gunman, armed with a .357 Smith and Wesson revolver, opened fire "without provocation, ambush-style."

One guardsman was struck and fell to the ground; the gunman leaned over and shot the guardsmen again. A second guardsman was struck several times.

Other guardsmen at the scene responded with gunfire, wounding the suspect. He was taken to a local hospital under heavy guard. His condition was not immediately clear.

Victims identified

Inset: Photos of Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolfe, as seen at a Thursday morning press conference.

9:15 a.m. ET: According to U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, the two victims were

Sarah Beckstrom, 20

Andrew Wolfe, 24

Both were with the West Virginia National Guard and, according to Pirro, had been with the Guard for less than 24 hours before the shooting.

"These are dedicated service members who were performing their duties in service to our nation, and they are currently in critical condition," Pirro offered. "They have undergone surgery. We pray for their well-being as they continue to be cared for in the best possible way."

Guardsmen attacked

The backstory:

The two guard members were critically injured in a shooting near the White House on Wednesday afternoon, described as a targeted attack by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

The incident is being investigated as a possible act of terrorism, according to FOX News.

The suspect, identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, is believed to have entered the U.S. legally in September 2021 following the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan.

FOX News reports that Lakanwal had worked with the CIA. He is the only suspected gunman, who was also shot and taken to the hospital.

Emergency vehicles, the Joint D.C. Task Force and the Washington Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the incident. The FBI is also assisting in the investigation.

What's next:

The Trump administration quickly ordered 500 more National Guard members to Washington following the shooting. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said President Donald Trump asked him to send the extra troops shortly after the incident occurred.

The National Guard's presence in Washington has been a contentious issue, with more than 300 West Virginia National Guard members deployed in August. Recently, about 160 volunteered to extend their deployment while others returned to West Virginia.

Last week, a federal judge ordered an end to the deployment but also put her order on hold for 21 days to allow the Trump administration time to either remove the troops or appeal the decision.