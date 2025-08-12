National Gallery Nights returns for Fall 2025 with art, music and after-hours access

The Brief The National Gallery of Art’s popular after-hours program will be held on the second Thursdays of September, October and November. This season’s themes, Back to School, Strike a Pose, and Art Under the Stars, offer unique opportunities for self-expression and hands-on artmaking. Entry is free but managed through a lottery system, with limited walk-up passes available.



The East Building of the National Gallery of Art will once again come alive after dark this fall as National Gallery Nights returns for its 2025 season. The free after-hours series will take place on September 11, October 9 and November 13, offering visitors a chance to explore art, music, and creative activities in a lively, themed setting.

This fall’s programs—Back to School, Strike a Pose and Art Under the Stars—invite guests to engage with the museum’s collections through music, interactive workshops, and performances.

Back to School - Lottery for registration opens Monday, Sept. 1, at 10 a.m.

Back to School kicks off the season on Sept. 11, encouraging visitors to channel their inner student. Artmaking 101 will offer hands-on creativity with everyday materials, while Virginia-based band Butcher Brown delivers a fusion of jazz and funk. Guests can also meet the "new kids" in the form of recent additions to the National Gallery collection.

Strike a Pose - Lottery for registration opens Monday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m.

On Oct. 9, Strike a Pose celebrates the exhibition Photography and the Black Arts Movement, 1955–1985. Attendees can take vintage-inspired photos in a pop-up booth, experiment with photography, and enjoy rare after-hours access to part of the West Building to view the exhibition.

Art Under the Stars - Lottery for registration opens Monday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m.

The series wraps on Nov. 13 with Art Under the Stars, inspired by The Stars We Do Not See: Australian Indigenous Art, the largest display of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art ever presented outside Australia. Visitors can listen to the sounds of the didgeridoo, try their hand at weaving, and admire art from the museum’s Roof Terrace under the night sky.

Due to the event’s popularity, entry is offered through a lottery system. The lottery opens the Monday before each event at 10 a.m. and closes that Thursday at noon, with notifications sent on Friday. A limited number of walk-up passes will be distributed at the East Building entrance starting at 5:30 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

Light fare, gelato and beverages will be available at multiple locations inside the East Building.

For more information, or to sign up for lottery notifications, visit nga.gov/nights .