National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony photos through the years

President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff attend the 100th National Christmas Tree Lighting Wednesday, November 30, 2022, on the Ellipse in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Cameron Smith)

The century-old tradition of the National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony rings in the holiday season each year in the nation’s capital.

Located on the Ellipse just south of the White House, the National Christmas Tree is lit and decorated each December.

The walkway surrounding the National Christmas Tree features 58 trees representing the 56 states and territories, and schools managed by the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Indian Education and the Department of Defense Education Activity.

These smaller trees are decorated with ornaments designed by students from each state, territory, and school system.

The lights turn on around sunset each evening and turn off promptly at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11:00 pm on Friday and Saturday, from early December to New Year’s Day.

Enjoy photos of past and present U.S. president celebrating the holiday season at the National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony!