National Cherry Blossom Parade canceled amid coronavirus concerns

The National Cherry Blossom Parade has been canceled 'based on an abundance of caution' organizers say as worries surrounding the spread of the coronavirus continue.

"We extend our sincere appreciation to the fourteen high school marching bands from all over the country as they prepared for the parade over the past year as well as our Petalpalooza participants, performers and sponsors who were primed to celebrate with us," said Diana Mayhew, President and CEO of the National Cherry Blossom Festival in a statement Friday. "Our priority continues to be the health and safety of our staff, guests and all Festival supporters and as such we are following the recommendations of national and global health experts."

The parade was scheduled for Saturday, April 4 and Petalpalooza was scehdueld for Saturday, April 11.

In addition to those cancellations the Japan America Society's Sakura Matsuri – Japanese Street Festival will be rescheduled at a later date and the Anacostia River Festival has been postponed until Sunday, August 9.

"Ultimately, the Festival is committed to continuing to embrace spring by enriching, unifying and supporting our community. We are looking at ways we to do that over the coming weeks," Mayhew said.