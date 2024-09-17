National Cheeseburger Day 2024: Where to find the best deals

The Brief McDonald's, Burger King, and Wendy's are all offering special cheeseburger deals on National Cheeseburger Day. McDonald's is offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers via their app. Other chains like Buffalo Wild Wings and Denny's have their own unique promotions for the celebration.



Looking to snag a tasty deal on National Cheeseburger Day? Fast-food chains like McDonald’s, Burger King, and Wendy’s are offering major discounts and freebies to celebrate.

National Cheeseburger Day is celebrated annually on September 18, a day dedicated to honoring one of America’s most beloved fast-food creations: the cheeseburger.

Whether it’s a 50-cent double cheeseburger or a 1-cent junior bacon cheeseburger, you’ll want to take advantage of these limited-time offers. Here’s a breakdown of all the best deals to satisfy your burger cravings this week.

McDonald's

On Wednesday, September 18, McDonald's is offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers exclusively through its mobile app. This deal is limited to one per person, and you must order via the app to claim it.

Burger King

Burger King is giving away free cheeseburgers to members of its Royal Perks loyalty program with any purchase of $1 or more on National Cheeseburger Day. For the rest of the week, other deals are available through the app, including a free Whopper Jr. on Monday and free chicken fries later in the week.

Wendy's

Wendy's has a special deal starting on September 18, where you can get a junior bacon cheeseburger for just 1 cent with any purchase made through the Wendy's app. The deal runs until Sunday, September 22.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a buy one, get one free cheeseburger deal for members of their Blazin' Rewards loyalty program. They also have 10 free boneless wings with a $15 order through the Buffalo Wild Wings app.

Denny's

On September 18, Denny’s Rewards members can receive 20% off any burger on the menu. This includes a special burger from their limited-time Beetlejuice-inspired Afterlife Menu, featuring a triple-patty option called The Beetlejuicy Burger.

Smashburger

Smashburger is offering $5 classic single burgers all day on Wednesday. Customers can order in-store or online using the promo code "CLASSIC24." After making a purchase, you’ll also receive a 50% off coupon for a future visit.

The Source:

This article was based on information from a Fox Business report on National Cheeseburger Day deals, as well as details pulled from various chain announcements and promotions. The full list of offers from restaurants like McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, and others was confirmed through their respective apps and websites.