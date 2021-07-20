National Air and Space Museum curator weighs in on Jeff Bezos' space flight: "I was completely amazed"

The world watched Jeff Bezos on Tuesday morning as he blasted into space, touching down in remote west Texas after a 10-minute flight, and it got a lot of people talking, including those at the National Air and Space Museum.

FOX 5 spoke to National Air and Space Museum Curator Jennifer Levasseur who gave her thoughts on the launch.

"I thought it was fantastic. I was completely amazed," Levasseur said.

And as Bezos promises to "build a road to space," Levasseur says that's certainly possible.

She says that if launches like this are sustainable and repeatable, over an extended stretch of time, billionaires may not be the only ones blasting off.

"You’ve got to be able to sustain that business in order to make it successful," she says. "So if you sustain it for long enough with the people who can afford it, then potentially the technology gets to the point, the system gets to the point, where you can do it on the cheap, relatively speaking. That is exactly how I would put it. I think we have a number of decades to go before you can scale it to a point where it becomes affordable."

And if you're wondering, yes, Levasseur says she would definitely go to space as well given the opportunity.

Bezos' company Blue Origin has two additional launches planned for later this year.