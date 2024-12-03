Naresh Bhatt’s trial date expected to be set in court Wednesday

Naresh Bhatt, the husband of missing Manassas Park mom Mamta Kafle Bhatt, was back in court one day after being officially charged with her murder. Bhatt's trial was expected to be set Tuesday, but due to the unavailability of a Nepalese interpreter, the hearing has been continued until Wednesday.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, the concealment of a dead body charge could potentially be consolidated with the new charges of first-degree murder and defiling a dead body. New evidence securing the upgraded charges included blood found in the Bhatt’s home, confirmed to be Mamta’s, according to investigators.

Mamta Kafle Bhatt has been missing since late July. Early on, investigators indicated that they believed she had been murdered on or around July 30. Authorities say she likely died in a bloody struggle at their home. Photo evidence released in Naresh Bhatt's court documents in August showed what appeared to be blood stains in the bedroom and bathroom of their Manassas Park home. The search of the couple’s home lasted roughly three hours.

Investigators also obtained surveillance footage showing Bhatt purchasing cleaning products on July 31.

Naresh Bhatt was first arrested in August. Because her body had not been located, he was initially facing a class six felony charge. He was denied bond in late August. Bhatt waived his right to both a grand jury trial and a preliminary hearing, signaling his intent to move the case forward quickly.

At a press conference on Monday, Manassas Park Police Chief Mario Lugo was clear about one thing: "I just know that whatever happened in that house, it was murder." "This all points to one person, which is Naresh," Lugo said. The chief also mentioned that, according to the evidence, he believes Mamta's body was "cut up."

