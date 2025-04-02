The Brief Wednesday will be cool and cloudy, with highs near 60°F and scattered overnight showers possible. Warmer weather arrives Thursday, reaching 80°F, with showers and thunderstorms likely through the weekend. Friday and the weekend bring temperatures in the 70s–80s, along with continued chances for storms.



A cloudy, cool, and breezy Wednesday will give way to warmer weather tomorrow, marking the beginning of an unsettled pattern that may bring showers and thunderstorms through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Cool Wednesday transitions to unsettled weather pattern

What we know:

Temperatures on Wednesday are expected to hover around 60 degrees, accompanied by wind gusts up to 21 mph and a chance of scattered overnight showers.

Thursday will bring a significant warm-up, with highs reaching near 80 degrees across the region, along with the potential for showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers and storms possible through the weekend

Friday’s forecast follows a similar pattern, with temperatures in the 70s and another possibility of severe weather into the night.

The weekend remains warm, with highs in the 70s on Saturday and low-80s on Sunday, both days carrying a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Stay with the FOX 5 Weather Team for the latest forecast updates as the unsettled weather pattern continues. The FOX LOCAL app is your source for live FOX 5 DC weather updates. Click here to download.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DC weather: Cool and cloudy Wednesday with showers and storms possible through the weekend