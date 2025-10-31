Naked man arrested after chasing customers inside Dumfries Walmart, police say
DUMFRIES, Va. - A man was arrested Tuesday morning after authorities say he ran naked through a Walmart in Dumfries, chasing customers.
The incident happened just before 9 a.m. at the store on Richmond Highway. Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Lance Irving Lesane Jr., who was reportedly under the influence at the time, police say.
No injuries were reported. Lesane Jr. faces charges of indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.
Lance Irving Lesane Jr. (Prince William County Police)
The Source: Information in this article comes from Prince William County Police.