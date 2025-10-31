Naked man arrested after chasing customers inside Dumfries Walmart, police say

The Brief Naked man chased shoppers inside Dumfries Walmart, police say. Incident happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday on Richmond Highway. Suspect arrested and faces multiple charges.



A man was arrested Tuesday morning after authorities say he ran naked through a Walmart in Dumfries, chasing customers.

Naked man arrested

The incident happened just before 9 a.m. at the store on Richmond Highway. Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Lance Irving Lesane Jr., who was reportedly under the influence at the time, police say.

No injuries were reported. Lesane Jr. faces charges of indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.

Lance Irving Lesane Jr. (Prince William County Police)