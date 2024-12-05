Musk, Ramaswamy in DC Thursday to discuss DOGE plan

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are expected to visit Capitol Hill Thursday morning to discuss ways to reduce waste in the federal government.

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and Ramaswamy, a former presidential candidate and biotech entrepreneur, are set to meet with Republican lawmakers in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

President-elect Donald Trump created the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) weeks ago. Musk and Ramaswamy are expected to attend the first Senate DOGE Caucus meeting Thursday morning.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. is then hosting the pair at a bicameral event to discuss "major reform ideas to achieve regulatory rescissions, administrative reductions, and cost savings," while also reviving "the principle of limited government."