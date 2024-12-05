Expand / Collapse search

Musk, Ramaswamy in DC Thursday to discuss DOGE plan

Published  December 5, 2024 9:10am EST
Capitol Hill
Musk, Ramaswamy's DOGE expected to slash federal jobs

Members of Congress are speaking out about President-elect Donald Trump’s plans to slash federal jobs. Trump has vowed to cut federal spending as part of his agenda, which he says will improve the U.S. economy and lead to better conditions for Americans.

WASHINGTON - Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are expected to visit Capitol Hill Thursday morning to discuss ways to reduce waste in the federal government. 

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and Ramaswamy, a former presidential candidate and biotech entrepreneur, are set to meet with Republican lawmakers in the House of Representatives and the Senate. 

Trump appoints Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy to head Department of Government Efficiency

President-elect Donald Trump appointed Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to head the Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE. This would be an outside department that would make recommendations for cutting waste from the government. Professor of Government Andrew Rudalevige joins On The Hill to talk about the history of outside groups looking for waste and the conflicts of interest that arise.

President-elect Donald Trump created the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) weeks ago. Musk and Ramaswamy are expected to attend the first Senate DOGE Caucus meeting Thursday morning. 

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. is then hosting the pair at a bicameral event to discuss "major reform ideas to achieve regulatory rescissions, administrative reductions, and cost savings," while also reviving "the principle of limited government." 

Musk and Ramaswamy recently penned an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal , laying out how DOGE will determine suggestion for cuts to the federal government. The two focused on how DOGE could assist in identifying waste and regulations that could be eliminated through the executive branch. 