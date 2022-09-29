Murdered DC boxing legend Buddy Harrison, Jr. to be honored at vigil

Friends and relatives of murdered D.C. boxing legend Arthur "Buddy" Harrison, Jr., will hold a vigil in his honor Thursday.

Harrison, 62, was gunned down outside his Southeast D.C. home in the 2700 block of 30th Street Saturday morning in what police believe was a targeted shooting.

Harrison was a fixture in the D.C. community and made it his mission to help children at his Old School Boxing Gym in the Hillcrest Heights neighborhood of Prince George's County.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ D.C. boxing legend Arthur "Buddy" Harrison, Jr.

After serving time in prison, Buddy spent decades dedicating his life to helping others turn their lives around. He was known to donate to the homeless and allow children to train at his gym for free.

Police released a lookout for three suspects in the shooting. They say the suspects were wearing all black during the shooting, and they are all believed to be armed. D.C. Police are offering an up to $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The slain boxer's son - Dusty Hernandez-Harrison – will go through with a scheduled fight this weekend and plans to honor his father in the ring.