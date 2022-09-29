Match set to honor local boxing legend Buddy Harrison postponed

Out of respect for D.C. boxer Dusty Hernandez-Harrison and his family, the Beltway Battles: Round 3 event scheduled for Saturday has been postponed, Events DC announced.

In a statement released Thursday, Events DC said the decision was also made in consideration of the D.C. boxing community, which is grieving the death of Old School Boxing Gym owner Arthur "Buddy" Harrison – a local legend who happens to be Dusty's father.

"There will be a time to get back to boxing, but this is the time for mourning and remembrance," the organizers said.

Dusty initially planned to honor his father at the fight and promoters said they would sell Old School Boxing Gym t-shirts onsite as a fundraiser for Buddy’s gym.

Buddy's murder sent shockwaves throughout the community. Many of those mourning him consider him to be an icon.

In a statement after his death, Dusty said that his dad "left his mark, and he changed countless lives for the better."

"He was a dad anyone would be proud to have and there wasn’t any situation I couldn’t call him for," he said. "I want everyone to be able to feel the peace that I feel. My dad had a great, strong relationship with God."

Dusty currently boasts an undefeated record. He's 34-0 with 1 draw and has 20 knockouts.

Police are still looking for the suspects who killed Buddy.

Organizers said Beltway Battles: Round Three will be re-scheduled for a later date this year.

Tickets from the Oct. 1 match will be valid at the date of the rescheduled event.