Murder charge against DC violence interrupter dismissed

A murder charge against a violence interrupter with the D.C. Attorney General's Office’s "Cure the Streets" program has been dismissed.

Cotey Wynn, 39, of Southeast, was charged in connection with the 2017 shooting death of Eric Linnear Wright last month.

Police discovered Wright’s body when they responded to the 900 block of 12th Street, Northeast around 9:21 p.m. on Feb. 17, 2017.

Wynn’s history included murder and drug arrests, and he was the supervision of the Pretrial Services Agency for the District of Columbia at the time of his arrest.

The 2017 charge, however, was dismissed on Monday during a pre-trial hearing.

The judge also ordered that Wynn be released from jail.