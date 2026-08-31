Multiple undocumented immigrants arrested after fatal Virginia quinceañera shooting

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The Brief More than a dozen undocumented immigrants were arrested during response to a fatal quinceañera shooting. ICE said they were called for assistance by local law enforcement after a shooting was reported at a massive party. The individuals arrested are being processed by ICE for violating immigration law, DHS said.



More than a dozen undocumented immigrants were arrested after a deadly quinceañera shooting in Fauquier County in early August, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

What we know:

The shooting, which occurred at a large outdoor gathering in Catlett on Aug. 8, left a 16-year-old dead.

Fauquier County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a rural property on Bowery Lane after complaints related to noise and gunfire in the area. They arrived to find a massive crowd and heard continuous shooting. As they tried to locate the gunfire, an altercation broke out, and another gunshot went off, officials said.

Deputies found 16-year-old Samuel Ojeda of Triangle suffering from gunshot wounds. He died on the scene.

READ MORE | Teen arrested in connection to fatal quinceañera shooting in Fauquier County

The shooting led to a major law enforcement response. A 17-year-old from Dumfries was arrested days later in connection with the shooting, police said.

Immigration arrests

On Monday, DHS confirmed that ICE responded to a call for assistance by local law enforcement on the night of the quinceañera shooting.

During the response, ICE arrested more than a dozen people who were found to be in the U.S. illegally, DHS said. Those arrested are being processed by ICE for violating immigration law, a spokesperson for the agency said.

According to DHS, some of the individuals arrested had various charges and convictions, including illegal reentry, identity theft and driving under the influence.