Deadly shooting at outdoor party in Fauquier County prompts homicide investigation

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The Brief A man was shot and killed during an altercation at a large outdoor gathering on Bowery Lane in Catlett, Virginia, late Saturday night. Officers witnessed the altercation and heard the fatal gunshot while investigating complaints of noise and continuous gunfire. The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the homicide to identify the shooter.



The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office has launched a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot during a large outdoor gathering in Catlett late Saturday night.

What we know:

Authorities were dispatched to a rural property in Catlett around 9:30 p.m.for multiple calls from residents reporting noise complaints related to a large outdoor party and gunfire in the area.

Upon arrival at the Bowery Lane property, deputies observed a massive crowd and heard continuous shooting. As deputies attempted to locate the source of the gunfire, an officer witnessed a sudden altercation and heard another gunshot.

Officers rushed to the site of the altercation and discovered a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Dig deeper:

The shooting triggered a major law enforcement response. A citizen alert was also issued to the local community, advising residents to shelter in place.

Officials have since confirmed that the shelter-in-place order has been lifted, as there is currently no information to indicate a continuing threat to the community.

What we don't know:

The identity of the deceased victim has yet to be released, along with any information about a possible suspect.

"We are confident that our ongoing investigation will quickly identify and locate the suspect," the sheriff's office said.