Deadly shooting at outdoor party in Fauquier County prompts homicide investigation
CATLETT, Va. - The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office has launched a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot during a large outdoor gathering in Catlett late Saturday night.
What we know:
Authorities were dispatched to a rural property in Catlett around 9:30 p.m.for multiple calls from residents reporting noise complaints related to a large outdoor party and gunfire in the area.
Upon arrival at the Bowery Lane property, deputies observed a massive crowd and heard continuous shooting. As deputies attempted to locate the source of the gunfire, an officer witnessed a sudden altercation and heard another gunshot.
Officers rushed to the site of the altercation and discovered a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Dig deeper:
The shooting triggered a major law enforcement response. A citizen alert was also issued to the local community, advising residents to shelter in place.
Officials have since confirmed that the shelter-in-place order has been lifted, as there is currently no information to indicate a continuing threat to the community.
What we don't know:
The identity of the deceased victim has yet to be released, along with any information about a possible suspect.
"We are confident that our ongoing investigation will quickly identify and locate the suspect," the sheriff's office said.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.