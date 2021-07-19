Multiple suspects arrested, including 17-year-old, after marijuana transaction turns fatal in Woodbridge

The Prince William County Police Department has announced multiple suspects have been arrested, including a 17-year-old male, in connection with the fatal shooting of another 17-year-old juvenile during a marijuana transaction in Woodbridge.

Officers responded to the 4700 block of Still Pl. in Woodbridge around 11 a.m. on July 12 to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived, they located the male juvenile victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.

Their investigation later revealed that the victim and three other men, Adrian Kendall Bryant, 19, Daezon Anthony Harris, 20, and Misae Tyjuan Walker, 22, were meeting to conduct a marijuana transaction where the suspects intended to rob the victim.

An altercation ensued during the transaction and the victim was fatally shot. Due to a change in Virginia law, the identity of the juvenile is not being disclosed.

A fourth suspect, identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile, was also identified as being involved in the planning of the robbery. He has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.

Bryant has been charged with murder, Harris has been charged with murder and accessory after the fact and Walker has been charged with murder.

The court date for the adult suspects will be Sept. 14 and they are all being held without bond while the court date for the juvenile suspect is pending and he is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.