Spotsylvania County sheriff’s deputy indicted in Isiah Brown shooting

A Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Deputy has been indicted on a felony charge in connection with the shooting of an unarmed man on a dark, rural road in April.

VIDEO: Spotsylvania County sheriff’s office releases body cam video of deputy shooting man in roadway

A special grand jury indicted David Turbyfill for reckless handling of a firearm resulting in serious injury for the shooting of Isiah Brown on Catharpin Road early in the morning on April 21.

Brown was hospitalized after the shooting. He was released nearly one month later.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Brown was shot eight times by the deputy.

Virginia State Police have been investigating the incident.

According to state police and the sheriff’s office, Brown called 911 at around 3 a.m. that morning reporting a domestic dispute with his brother.

READ MORE: Man shot Spotsylvania County sheriff’s deputy released from hospital

In the 911 audio call you can hear Brown ask his brother for his gun and tell the dispatcher he’s going to kill his brother. Minutes later a deputy arrives and finds Brown walking outside.

Advertisement

Brown’s attorneys are demanding that Turbyfill be fired.

