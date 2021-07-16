Manassas man arrested at home daycare on child sex abuse material charges

A Manassas man has been arrested on several charges related to child sex abuse materials.

On July 16, Virginia State Police executed a search warrant at a home daycare facility in the 8600 block of Devonshire Court.

Through an investigation, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force found that Filomon Ventura Fernandez had been involved in the reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child sexual abuse materials.

Fernandez is being held on a $20,000 bond.

Individuals who may have been affected by these materials have been notified.

State police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective. N. McCarthy at 703-257-8049.