2 stabbed on Metrobus in Southeast DC

Metropolitan Transit police say two people were stabbed on a bus in Southeast D.C. late Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say a fight broke out off of Metro property, and then continued onto a bus.

Both victims suffered what police describe as "superficial injuries" during the incident near the 1500 block of 16th Street, Southeast.

One of the victims was transported from the scene.