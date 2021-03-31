Multiple COVID-19 cases prompt DPW enforcement facility shutdown

The D.C. Department of Public Works shut down its parking enforcement facility on Tuesday after four COVID-19 cases prompted them to bring in cleaning specialists.

The cases were identified over the course of two weeks, and the entire building is currently shut down.

All of the employees who came in close contact with the infected have been notified, according to the DPW.

They do not believe any members of the public were exposed.

Parking violations will continue to be enforced.

