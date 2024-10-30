Multiple collisions slow traffic on 495 in College Park
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Multiple collisions caused delays along the Capital Beltway in College Park early Wednesday morning.
The crashes were reported around 6:30 a.m. along the inner-loop of Interstate-495 near Route 1 and near the Riggs Road overpass.
Images from SKYFOX showed miles of gridlock around the collisions.
Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Services spokesperson, Pete Piringer, reported fog in the area which can reduce visibility.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
Multiple collisions slow traffic on 495 in College Park