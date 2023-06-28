Multiple attacks reported at DC dog park

Multiple dog owners FOX 5 has spoken to say their dogs have been bitten at the same park in Northeast, and they feel like they've gotten the runaround when they report the issue.

The attacks have allegedly taken place at Swampoodle Dog Park. Each of the incidents, the owners told FOX 5, has apparently been unprovoked.

Swampoodle looks like many other dog parks in the District. There are rules posted out front that apply to everyone. But who enforces these rules and who do you call when there's a repeat offender?

"I was still holding on to my puppy, and she walked over to me and she said, you know, ‘did that dog attack your dog?’ And I said, ‘yes twice,'" said Jenn Schuessler. "And she said, 'I've had some issues with that same dog, you know, a few times.' So I think her dog had actually been attacked three times over a three-month period."

Kasia Scott shows off her dog bites Photo via Kasia Scott (Facebook)

It's not just dogs getting bitten.

Kasia Scott posted on social media about a gruesome bite just three weeks ago at Swampoodle when she got in the middle of a different dog going after hers.

The post got Schuessler's attention, and she tried to find someone with answers. First, she reached out to the nonprofit board that maintains the park. The board directed her to animal control which is responsible for investigating dog bites but not for enforcing anything against owners with dogs who repeatedly attack unprovoked.

FOX 5 spoke with the president of the board who confirmed they don't have the power to ban dogs or enforce the park rules. They're primary role is maintenance and care and coordinating with D.C. Parks and Recreation.

"[We] put together a thorough and fair packet of information sort of outlining the history of the animal, the circumstances of the bite, the severity of the bite … As well as our recommendation to the department of health for a possible designation as a dangerous dog or potentially dangerous dog." explained Dan D'Eramo, director of field services at Humane Rescue Alliance.

D.C. law authorizes the mayor to designate dangerous or potentially dangerous dogs but does not specify what would trigger that designation. FOX 5 asked the Mayor's Office and D.C. Health about how many dogs are designated each year and if there is a publically available list, so residents can know if they are in proximity to one. We have not yet gotten a response.

These episodes are not limited to just dog parks. FOX 5 is aware of multiple reports of dogs off the leash in regular parks — sometimes biting adults or children.

D'Eramo says a dog biting another at a dog park like Swampoodle is not necessarily indicative of aggressive behavior outside the dog park. But the bottom line is, in either situation, always call D.C. Animal Control and keep a record for yourself.




