Child bitten by dog in southeast DC: police

Authorities say a child was bitten by a dog over the weekend in southeast D.C.

Police and emergency crews responded to the 2400 block of 33rd Street just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Images show police and a Humane Rescue Alliance van at the scene.

No other information is available at this time. Police are continuing their investigation.

