DC enacts juvenile curfew after massive Navy Yard fight

The Brief Washington, D.C., is enacting a juvenile curfew starting Saturday night. The announcement comes one night after a massive fight broke out in Navy Yard. The curfew will be in effect from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly, from Nov. 1 until Nov. 5.



Washington, D.C. is enacting a juvenile curfew starting Saturday night, after "weeks of disorderly juvenile behavior," Mayor Muriel Bowser announced.

The curfew comes just one day after massive fights broke out in Navy Yard on Halloween night.

What we know:

Bowser's office said the curfew was a direct response to the hundreds of kids fighting in Navy Yard Friday night.

The curfew will go into effect at 11 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. on Sunday, and will continue nightly until Wednesday, Nov. 5, Bowser's office said.

Bowser's Emergency Order will also allow Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith to designate parts of the city as "high risk for disorderly conduct by youths," allowing her to implement a curfew as early as 6 p.m. Smith will also be able to declare an area as a curfew zone in areas where eight or more juveniles have or may soon gather.

Featured article

The backstory:

Over the summer, the D.C. Council enacted another curfew using an emergency amendment. According to the Mayor's Office, that curfew reduced "fights, violence and vandalism by juveniles and youth" throughout the district.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: DC Council holds public hearing to discuss proposed extension of juvenile curfew

That emergency expired in early October, after which, according to the Mayor's Office, "the District experienced an immediate increase in disorderly conduct and youth violence."

Earlier this week, the D.C. Council held a hearing to discuss potentially extending the curfew.