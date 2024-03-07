Multi-vehicle crash on Buckeystown Pike in Frederick causes Thursday morning delays

A crash involving at least three vehicles along MD-85/Buckeystown Pike in Frederick is causing delays on Thursday morning.

The crash was reported around 7 a.m. near Marcies Choice Lane.

The crash closed the north and southbound lanes of Buckeystown Pike between Interstate-270 and English Muffin Way.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the collision. Drivers can expect a heavy police presence around the area through the morning.