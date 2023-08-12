Suspect steals Arlington County Fire Department ambulance, hits at least 10 vehicles

A multi-vehicle collision shutdown 395 Northbound on the George Washington Memorial Parkway near Exit 10 in Arlington.

Authorities say a male driver involved in the traffic crash stole an Arlington County Fire Department ambulance that responded to the scene and used it to flee the crash scene. The stolen ambulance continued north on I-395.

State police pursued the ambulance into Washington, D.C., where it came to a stop after crashing into another vehicle. The suspect driver was taken into custody without further incident.

Authorities say during the course of the pursuit, the ambulance struck at least 10 vehicles.

This continues to be an active investigation.