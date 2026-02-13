Lawmakers hold hearing to explore impact of DOGE cuts on DMV economy

The Brief Congressional lawmakers held a field hearing on the impact of federal workforce reductions in the D.C. region. They are taking a closer look at how DOGE cuts are impacting the local economy. It’s estimated that DOGE eliminated 317,000 federal workers, but the DMV has lost federal jobs at a faster rate than anywhere in the nation.



Fairfax County is at the center of a congressional field hearing on the impact of federal workforce reductions.

Lawmakers are taking a closer look at how DOGE cuts are impacting the economy in the D.C. region.

What is a ‘field hearing’?:

This is when members of the House Oversight Committee leave Capitol Hill to hear testimony on location.

Now, a year after the Trump administration launched the Department of Government Efficiency, lawmakers are assessing the costs in both lost jobs and the DMV economy.

The hearing, led by Virginia Congressman James Walkinshaw and ranking member Robert Garcia, zeroed in on what Democrats call the real-world impacts of deep federal workforce reductions.

Among those who testified are former federal employees who live in the DMV, and an economic expert who has been tracking the ripple effect on the national capital region.

What they said:

"In Virginia’s 11th district, more than 50,000 work and serve in the federal government and many of them are here today," said Rep. James Walkinshaw, D-Va.

"I loved being a public servant. I know that my work made a difference in people’s lives. That’s why I chose federal service," former federal employee Doreen Greenwald said.

"I’m here today as a former independent federal watchdog to sound the alarm," said Krista Boyd, another former federal employee.

By the numbers:

It’s estimated that DOGE eliminated 317,000 federal workers, but the Brookings Institution says that since January 2025, the DMV has lost federal jobs at a faster rate than anywhere in the nation.

The job losses came through firings, probationary terminations and some employees taking voluntary separations, retirement or just leaving.

The DMV alone could see 50,000 or more jobs lost.

"It’s important to be here because we know we have so many federal workers in Northern Virginia, and in Northern Virginia and Maryland," said Rep. Robert Garcia, the Ranking Member on the House Oversight Committee. "I mean, that’s where the base of our federal workforce is."

"It’s affecting our entire economy, and it’s really hard to gauge exactly the impact, but look, this is going to be a long-term impact and certainly if they try to do things like move agencies out of our region," Virginia Democratic Rep. Suhas Subramanyam said.

Dig deeper:

No Republican members of the House Oversight Committee took part in this field hearing today.

FOX 5 did reach out to the White House for comment.