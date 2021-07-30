MPD seeks public's help to identify toddler found in southeast DC

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a 2 to 3-year-old child who was found in southeast D.C. Friday.

The child was found in the 1700 block of T Street, SE. She is described as a Black female, 2’ tall, 30 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is currently wearing a pink t-shirt, yellow shorts and white sneakers with orange soles.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or submit a tip anonymously by texting 50411.