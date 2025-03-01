MPD investigating shooting involving an off-duty police officer

The Brief MPD is investigating a shooting involving an off-duty detective. The shooting occurred Saturday morning in Southeast D.C. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting involving an off-duty officer in Southeast D.C.

The backstory:

First District officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 1800 block of Potomac Avenue, Southeast. On Saturday at approximately 12:57 a.m



The incident occurred following a traffic crash involving an off-duty detective. Following the crash, the off-duty detective and the driver of the second vehicle both exited their vehicles, and an altercation occurred. During the altercation, the off-duty detective fired his service weapon, striking the other driver.

The shooting victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

What's next:



The off-duty detective was placed on administrative leave, in compliance with MPD policy.



The assault is under investigation by the District Investigations Division. The officer-involved shooting is under investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau’s Force Investigations Team, which investigates all law enforcement officer-involved shootings in the District of Columbia.

