MPD arrests suspect accused of murdering 17-year-old in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON - A D.C. 18-year-old has been charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing a 17-year-old in Northeast last month.
Northeast shooting investigation
What we know:
The Metropolitan Police Department arrested Javier Montgomery on Friday. Officials charged him with first degree murder while armed for the killing of Jermaine Durbin.
The backstory:
The shooting happened on Oct. 3. Around 7:20 p.m. that day, police responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue NE. When officers got there, they found Durbin unconscious and not breathing.
Paramedics pronounced Durbin dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
It's not clear what led to the shooting.
