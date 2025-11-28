MPD arrests suspect accused of murdering 17-year-old in Northeast DC

article

The Brief DC Police have arrested the suspect they believe shot and killed a 17-year-old in Northeast in October. Jermaine Durbin was shot and killed on Rhode Island Avenue on Oct. 3. Javier Montgomery, 18, has been charged with Durbin's murder.



A D.C. 18-year-old has been charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing a 17-year-old in Northeast last month.

Northeast shooting investigation

What we know:

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested Javier Montgomery on Friday. Officials charged him with first degree murder while armed for the killing of Jermaine Durbin.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: DC police investigate deadly shooting of 17-year-old on Rhode Island Ave

The backstory:

The shooting happened on Oct. 3. Around 7:20 p.m. that day, police responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue NE. When officers got there, they found Durbin unconscious and not breathing.

Paramedics pronounced Durbin dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

It's not clear what led to the shooting.