DC police investigate deadly shooting of 17-year-old on Rhode Island Ave
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A teenager was shot and killed in Northeast D.C., prompting a police investigation.
What we know:
Fifth District officers responded to the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue at about 7:20 p.m. Friday, October 3.
On scene, officers found a 17-year-old boy, unconscious and not breathing, with a gunshot wound.
The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by DC Fire and EMS. Authorities identified him as Jermaine Durbin from Northeast D.C.
What you can do:
The Metropolitan Police Department is urging anyone with information to contact them. A reward of up to $25,000 is offered for tips leading to an arrest and conviction.
If you have information, call (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.
What we don't know:
Details about the suspect or motive have not been released.
The Source: This story uses information from the Metropolitan Police Department.