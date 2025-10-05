DC police investigate deadly shooting of 17-year-old on Rhode Island Ave

article

A teenager was shot and killed in Northeast D.C., prompting a police investigation.

What we know:

Fifth District officers responded to the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue at about 7:20 p.m. Friday, October 3.

On scene, officers found a 17-year-old boy, unconscious and not breathing, with a gunshot wound.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by DC Fire and EMS. Authorities identified him as Jermaine Durbin from Northeast D.C.

What you can do:

The Metropolitan Police Department is urging anyone with information to contact them. A reward of up to $25,000 is offered for tips leading to an arrest and conviction.

If you have information, call (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

What we don't know:

Details about the suspect or motive have not been released.