Motorized hospital bed sparks deadly fire in Germantown

Authorities say a motorized hospital bed sparked a deadly house fire that killed a man and displaced several other family members in Montgomery County.

The fire was reported on Friday morning on Neelsville Church Road.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said the fire originated in the first floor bedroom after the bed’s motor overheated.

The 80-year-old man who was killed has not been identified at this time. Piringer said three other adults and two children were displaced by the blaze. Two cats were also reported missing.

Piringer said one firefighter suffered injuries he described as non-life-threatening. No working smoke alarms were found in the home. Damages are estimated at $100,000.