Mother's body found in trash truck • Fatal shooting at Club Tempo in Dumfires • $25K reward for DC shooting

A Woodbridge mother was found dead in a trash truck after a welfare check last week.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Taty’ana Zakiyyah Cooks of Woodbridge.

Officers responded to a residence located in the 12200 block of Stevenson Ct in Woodbridge on March 21 around 8:49 p.m., to investigate a missing person. According to officials, family members were concerned over the welfare of the Cooks, who had not picked up her child from daycare.

Officials say Cook’s vehicle was being driven by an acquaintance of the victim, later identified as 28-year-old Brendon Devon White, in Newport News City, located in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia. The victim’s personal belongings were still inside her Woodbridge residence.

White was arrested by Newport News police later that day and FOX 5 is told he will be brought back to Prince William County.

Detectives stopped and secured a trash collection truck Friday morning, where the victim’s body was later located.

"They were concerned about evidence being in that truck. They immediately secured the truck and unfortunately, our victim was found deceased inside," said Lieutenant Jonathan Perok with the Prince William County Police. "There is not a time limit to report a family member missing and just, if you are concerned over the welfare of a loved one, family member, co-worker friend, please reach out to police as soon as possible. The family did that in this case and we credit them for that. It’s an unfortunate outcome but they recognized a concern and reached out to police right away."

Man killed after fight turns deadly outside of Club Tempo in Dumfries

Authorities continue to investigate a deadly shooting outside of Club Tempo in Dumfries early Saturday morning, that left a man dead.

Officers responded to Club Tempo located at 17650 Possum Point Road, around 2:08 a.m., to investigate the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers provided first aid to the man, who was transported to an area hospital and later died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Carvell Jarmain Williams of Warrenton, Virginia.

It was later determined that a fight in front of the location where officers located Williams suffering from gunshot wounds, escalated to a shooting. Officers say two vehicles in the parking lot were also struck by gunfire.

No other injuries were reported. No suspects have been located at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.

D.C. police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a stabbing in Southeast.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on March 8, a victim was stabbed in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast, after an altercation with the suspect.

The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department is currently offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction.