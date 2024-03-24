$25K reward offered for suspect wanted in deadly Southeast DC shooting

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. on Friday.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Gainesville Street, SE, for the reports of gunshots around 3 p.m. on March 22.

Upon arrival, police found a man who was unconscious and not breathing in the 2800 block of Hartford Street, SE.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs of life, the victim was pronounced dead. He has been identified as 29-year-old Dimitrious Tre’von Brown.

D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.