Mother with child robbed at knifepoint in Manassas: police

Prince William County police are looking for two suspects after a mother was robbed at knifepoint while standing with her young child in Manassas.

Police responded to the scene in the 8200 block of Wycliffe Court around 7:25 a.m. on Friday.

They say the men approached the woman and pulled out knives before stealing her purse.

No one was hurt during the encounter.

Police searched the area with a K-9 unit, but could not find the suspects.

Both men were described as Black males, who are 5-foot-11 and weigh about 150 pounds.

They were reportedly wearing black clothing during the incident.

