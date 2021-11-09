Mother with child robbed at knifepoint in Manassas: police
MANASSAS, Va. - Prince William County police are looking for two suspects after a mother was robbed at knifepoint while standing with her young child in Manassas.
Police responded to the scene in the 8200 block of Wycliffe Court around 7:25 a.m. on Friday.
They say the men approached the woman and pulled out knives before stealing her purse.
No one was hurt during the encounter.
Police searched the area with a K-9 unit, but could not find the suspects.
Both men were described as Black males, who are 5-foot-11 and weigh about 150 pounds.
They were reportedly wearing black clothing during the incident.