7-year-old girl dies nearly 10 days after Manassas crash: cops

A 7-year-old girl has died nine days after a crash in Manassas, Prince William County police said on Thursday.

READ MORE: Series of Manassas fires were 'intentionally set,' authorities say

Police began investigating after the crash on Oct. 12 around 8:01 a.m. when they responded to the scene in the area of Hoadly Road and Galveston Court.

READ MORE: Manassas brewery pays tribute to 13 US troops killed in Afghanistan airport suicide bombing

According to investigators, a Toyota Camry tried to turn left on a yellow light, but collided with a Subaru Forester trying to get through the yellow light.

The driver of the Camry suffered minor injuries, as did a 6-year-old and a 2-year-old.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

A 7-year-old who was also in the vehicle suffered serious injuries.

The driver in the Subaru Forester was not injured.

Police say no one will be charged as a result of the crash.

Advertisement



