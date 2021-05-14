Mother of missing DC 2-month-old charged with murder

The mother of a missing D.C. 2-month-old has been arrested on murder charges.

D.C. police say they have not found Kyon Jones' remains, but their homicide branch has taken over the investigation because of the suspicious circumstances surrounding the disappearance.

They confirmed on Friday that Ladonia Boggs, 37, of Northeast D.C. has been taken into custody.

The baby was reported missing last Friday, but has not been seen since the previous Wednesday.

D.C. police searched a landfill in Charles City County in connection with their search for the missing infant.

According to police, they have video of Boggs throwing items in a dumpster – but they have not indicated that the infant was among those items.