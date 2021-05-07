DC police urgently searching for missing 2-month-old who was last seen on Wednesday

article

D.C. police are urgently searching for a missing 2-month-old baby.

The infant, Kyon Jones, was last seen on Wednesday in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

The incident wasn’t reported until Friday, according to police.

Jones is a black male infant with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police did not have a description of the infant’s clothing.

If you can help police find Kyon, call (202) 727-9099, or text 50411.