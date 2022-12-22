Mother, 2 children last seen Wednesday in Arlington found safe

article

Authorities say a mother and her two children who were last seen Wednesday in Arlington have been found safe.

Police say 31-year-old Latasha Boatwright, 7-year-old Jayce Peterson, and 4-year-old Zaria Peterson went missing on Wednesday.

At the time, investigators said the three last contacted family around 1:30 p.m. that same day.

On Thursday, authorities announced that all three had been located.

They did not release any other details about where the three were found.