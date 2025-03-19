Mostly sunny, warm Wednesday in DC region as spring approaches

The Brief Wednesday: Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-70s. A cloudy night follows, with lows in the 40s. Thursday (First Day of Spring): Showers possible in the afternoon and evening, highs around 70°F, with gusts up to 24 mph. Weekend Outlook: Sunshine Friday (mid-50s), mostly sunny Saturday, and a chance of showers Sunday.



Spring-like warmth on Wednesday

What we know:

The Washington, D.C. region will see plenty of sunshine and warm weather on Wednesday, with highs climbing into the mid-70s as spring approaches.

FOX 5's Cesar Cornejo says we can expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day, followed by a cloudy night with temperatures dipping into the 40s.

Spring begins Thursday with showers

What's next:

Spring officially begins Thursday morning, bringing a chance of showers in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures are expected to hover around 70 degrees, accompanied by gusty winds that could reach up to 24 mph.

Friday promises a return to sunshine, but cooler conditions will keep highs in the mid-50s. The weekend forecast includes a mostly sunny Saturday before the possibility of showers moves in on Sunday.

