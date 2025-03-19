Mostly sunny, warm Wednesday in DC region as spring approaches
Spring-like warmth on Wednesday
What we know:
WASHINGTON - The Washington, D.C. region will see plenty of sunshine and warm weather on Wednesday, with highs climbing into the mid-70s as spring approaches.
FOX 5's Cesar Cornejo says we can expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day, followed by a cloudy night with temperatures dipping into the 40s.
Spring begins Thursday with showers
What's next:
Spring officially begins Thursday morning, bringing a chance of showers in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures are expected to hover around 70 degrees, accompanied by gusty winds that could reach up to 24 mph.
Friday promises a return to sunshine, but cooler conditions will keep highs in the mid-50s. The weekend forecast includes a mostly sunny Saturday before the possibility of showers moves in on Sunday.
The Source: FOX 5 Weather Team & National Weather Service