5 people shot after Morgan State University homecoming event

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Updated October 4, 2023 1:38AM
Baltimore
BALTIMORE, Md. - Homecoming festivities marred by violence on the campus of Morgan State University Tuesday evening. 

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department are on the scene of what was initially described as "an active shooter situation" at a student dormitory in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive. 

Police confirmed via X that multiple people have been shot. 

Multiple people shot at Morgan State University dorm; police ask students to shelter in place

They asked everyone on campus to shelter in place and avoid Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center. The shelter-in-place order was lifted just after 12:30 a.m. 

The Baltimore-based HBCU kicked off its homecoming events this week. On Tuesday, the school held its annual Mister and Miss Morgan State University Coronation Ball

