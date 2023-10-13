Morgan State Shooting: 17-year-old from DC arrested, charged with multiple counts of attempted murder

A 17-year-old from Washington, D.C. has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of attempted murder in the shooting that left five people injured during homecoming festivities at Morgan State University.

The teen was taken into custody on October 12, without incident, police say. He will be held at the Central Booking Intake Facility in Baltimore.

In addition, detectives say they have issued an attempted murder warrant for 18-year-old Jovan Williams in connection to the shooting.

In a statement, Morgan State University President David Wilson said neither Williams nor the 17-year-old arrested are Morgan State students. Neither have a connection to the university, he added.

Jovan Williams (Baltimore Police Dept.)

The shooting happened October 3 following a coronation ceremony for this year’s Mister and Miss Morgan State.

The campus was placed on lockdown and students were told to shelter in place because police initially thought there was an active shooter threat.

Baltimore police released surveillance images of persons of interest and asked the public for help identifying them. Investigators said they believe the violence stemmed from a dispute and involved two shooters.

University leaders canceled classes and homecoming activities for the remainder of the week following the shooting.

Authorities said the five victims, including four Morgan State students, likely were not intended targets.

All the victims were released from local hospitals last week.

Previous Morgan State homecoming celebrations have also been subject to violence. In October 2022, a young man was shot during what officials called an unsanctioned homecoming after-party on campus, and the year before, a freshman was arrested and charged with shooting his classmate over homecoming weekend.

The Associated Press contributed to this report