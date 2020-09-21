More Virginia voters opting for curbside option amid coronavirus pandemic

In northern Virginia, voters are sharing their experience voting curbside.

The option has been around for years but more people are reportedly taking advantage of it this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There’s a dedicated lane for the curbside voting. There are also dedicated poll workers. We’re told two are needed per car.

While curbside voting is nothing new. What is new, at least here in Prince William County are that more and more people are using it this election cycle.

We’re told the curbside voting option is available at all three early voting locations across Prince William County and there’s a dedicated lane for drivers.

The option, once only available to people 65 years old and older with underlying medical conditions is now available to anyone who asks.

The long time law allowing curbside voting has recently gained popularity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Because of the pandemic we’ve had a lot more people that are doing curbside,” said Secretary Keith Scarborough with the Prince William County Office of Elections.

Fairfax County also offers curbside voting, though they tell us they’re not necessarily seeing an uptick in people using it right now.

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports it’s available throughout the early voting period and on election day.

Alexandria also offers curbside voting.

In Prince William County, the elections office says it was a very successful early voting kick-off weekend between three voting centers with some 3,000 votes cast over Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.